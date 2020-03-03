Headlines

Nitish's Delhi trip won't make any difference, Modi to return as PM in 2024: BJP

'Fanboy' Kartik Aaryan watches Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in cinema hall, leaks handpump scene; netizens say 'spoiler de diya'

Supreme Court releases handbook to combat gender-based stereotypes

Aamir Khan meets Dharmendra, Bobby Deol after Gadar 2 success, netizens say 'abhi aur aayenge'

Meet India's only man who owns a hill station near Mumbai, owns firm worth Rs 68000 crore

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Abu Dhabi schedule wrapped; Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari pose happily

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari posed happily after wrapping 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' schedule in Abu Dhabi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 03, 2020, 02:45 PM IST

For the shooting of Bunty Aur Babli 2 climax, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari headed to Abu Dhabi. They have been shooting there for about two weeks and now have finally wrapped the Abu Dhabi schedule. The producer of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Yash Raj Films took to their Instagram page and shared a photo of Saif, Rani, Siddhant and Sharvari posing together in Abu Dhabi celebrating schedule wrap.

In the photo, Saif sports a handsome look wearing a blue printed T-Shirt and faded blue jeans with black sunglasses and white sneakers. While Rani wore a multicoloured Patiala suit with black peep-toes and shades.

Whereas Sidhant looked dashing in a black floral printed shirt and black jeans with a brown jacket. He teamed it up with tinted sunglasses and yellow sneakers. On the other hand, Sharvari is seen in a red crop top with faded blue printed jeans with shades and white sneakers.

YRF captioned the post stating, "#BuntyAurBabli2 team con with finesse as they wrap the Abu Dhabi schedule! #SaifAliKhan #RaniMukerji @siddhantchaturvedi @sharvari @varun.v.sharma @buntyaurbabli2 #buntyaurbabli #siddhantchaturvedi #sharvari #yrf #yrffilms #bollwood #bollywoodfilms #movie #moviewrap"

Talking about the climax shoot in Abu Dhabi, director Varun Sharma had told Mid Day, "We are shooting a highlight con in Abu Dhabi. The landscape of the Emirate gives a lot of scale to the film, and the team will spend around 10 days shooting the sequence."

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is releasing on June 26, 2020.

