Brahmastra: Makers announce slashed ticket prices for Navratri celebrations after bumper response on National Cinema Day

Brahmastra/File photo

After breaking several records with massive footfalls and collections of over Rs 10 crore on National Cinema Day on Friday, September 23, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has announced slashed ticket prices for the Navratri celebrations from September 26 to September 29 for the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer big budget entertainer.

On National Cinema Day, the rates were fixed at Rs 75 at all the multiplexes across the nation and now the audience will be able to watch Brahmastra for the next four days, starting from Monday, September 26 to Thursday, September 29 at Rs 100 per ticket for the Navratri celebrations.

Ayan took to his Instagram and shared a small announcement video with all the details. Along with the same, he wrote, "NAVRATRI BRAHMĀSTRA SPECIAL Excited about this scheme! National Cinema Day may have taught us something about finding the right ticket price point to allow more audiences to enjoy the movie experience on the big screen! Something which we are incredibly passionate about!".

He continued, "With an attitude of always learning and trying new things, we hope this scheme brings some interesting positive learning to us all… and we hope our audiences continue to enjoy Brahmāstra this week, as we kick off Navratri celebrations from tomorrow!".

It was reported that Brahmastra saw a jump of 240% in its intra-day collections on Friday, September 23 as the fantasy adventure epic sold approximately 15 lakh tickets with earnings of around Rs 11 crore nett in all languages after collecting only Rs 3 crore on its previous day, i.e. Thursday, September 22. With these discounted prices lasting for another four days, the film will again see an upward trend in its business.



Meanwhile, apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna playing crucial cameos protecting Vanarastra and Nandi Astra, respectively. The film has already collected Rs 360 crore worldwide gross within ten days of its release and is now inching towards the Rs 400 mark.