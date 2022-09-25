Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer creates history, becomes first Indian film to top Australian box office

Brahmastra/File photo

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles continues to break records at the box office. The big-budget entertainer has been loved by audiences across the world for its breathtaking visual effects, intriguing storytelling, lovely music, and powerful cameos of superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna.

Brahmastra has now created history as it has become the first Indian film to top the Australian box office with the massive collection of $1.56 million. It has surpassed the two foreign biggies down under, George Miller’s fantasy drama Three Thousand Years of Longing and the romantic film After Ever Happy.

Celebrating the success of his film in Australia, the film's director Ayan Mukerji told The Sydney Morning Herald, "I was super excited. It felt wonderful. It was our Indian version of a big Marvel movie. It was designed and made to be a pop culture mainstream movie. So it’s not like we’re an indie film that suddenly opened at number one."

Mukerji, who has previously helmed only two films namely Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - both of them also featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, added, "We’re at the point as an industry where we want to create big-screen entertainment which becomes popular in the world in the way that Indian food is popular in the world."



READ | Brahmastra box office collection: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer becomes first Bollywood movie to top worldwide chart

In March earlier this year, with earnings of $3.6 million, SS Rajamouli's period actioner RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, opened second at the Australia box office behind Matt Reeves' The Batman with Robert Pattinson playing the superhero. The Telugu filmmaker has also presented Brahmastra in its South Indian dubbed versions in India.