Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji compares Shah Rukh Khan's cameo to Iron Man, says his Vanarastra scene was 'item sequence'

It has been more than two weeks since Brahmastra: Part One Shiva was released in theaters on September 9 but the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer continues its successful run at the box office and has become one of the most talked about Hindi films in recent times.

Shah Rukh Khan played a significant cameo as the scientist Mohan Bhargava, who possesses the Vanarastra, and his scene is one of the major highlights of the fantasy adventure epic. The film's director Ayan Mukerji has acknowledged that he deliberately named SRK's character Mohan Bhargava as a nod to the actor's 2004 cult classic Swades, in which the filmmaker himself worked as an assistant director.

Ayan recently discussed Brahmastra fan theories in a couple of videos shared on Star Studios' YouTube channel. The filmmaker opened up on the scene featuring the Pathaan actor, which is placed right at the beginning of the movie, and compared his sequence to Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man from Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ayan said, "If you actually look closely, you will see the tonality of that scene is a little bit Iron Man-like. We always thought Vanarastra will always exist in the world of science, which is why we have shown him to be a scientist. The tonality of that scene, because it is a bit of an item sequence at the beginning of part one, is different from the tonality of the rest of the film.

He added, "Brahmastra has a romance between Shiva and Isha, it has some sincerity in its tonality. But Shah Rukh Sir is kind of a hero, cracking jokes. So, I knew that that tonality is different, even when we were shooting it, we were like this is very exciting. We were also having fun while shooting that part as it was very playful."



Ayan, who has previously helmed two films Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, also shared that he would love to explore more of Vanarastra in the future stating, "If we get this opportunity, Vanarastra, with Shah Rukh sir, or even without him, is a great world to go into."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be headlining three releases next year namely Siddharth Anand's Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.