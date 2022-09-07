Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor opens up on boycott culture, talks about Shamshera's failure

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is all set to release in cinemas on September 9, and the leading star opened up on the ongoing protest over his epic adventure. Right from its first theatrical trailer, Brahmastra was targeted on social media, and there were multiple negative trends, sending strong messages about boycotting the film.

Despite the negativity, Brahmastra has brought the much-required relief at the box office with its excellent advance booking report. Now, Ranbir has addressed the negativity around Brahmastra and spoke about boycott trends. While addressing the media in Delhi, Ranbir stated that in the end, it's the content that matter.

Ranbir commented on the current scenario and stated, "Sir I'll give my own example, I had a film released a few weeks ago, Shamshera. I didn't feel any negativity at that time, but the film didn't work at the box office, because the audience didn't like the film. Eventually, it is about content. Agar aap aachi film do...aacha content do. People feel entertained." Kapoor further added, "Who doesn't want to go to the movies, experience different emotions, get moved by characters, feel an emotion, get entertained, have a great laugh, cry? So it is only for that. If the film didn't work it is because the content didn't work, and that's the true answer."

Here's the video

Eventually, it’s all about the content, if we give a film with good content, people will surely watch it. - Ranbir Kapoor at #Brahmastra promotions. pic.twitter.com/kFNj8rG3ap September 7, 2022

On Tuesday, the lead star of the upcoming epic adventure went to Ujjain Temple for the darshan. However, a few members of the Bajrang Dal started protesting against them. The protestors expressed their discontent over Kapoor's old comment about his love for Beef.

READ: Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji opens up on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt being 'stopped' from entering Ujjain temple

Now, while promoting the film, director Ayan opened up about the incident at a press conference in Delhi and stated that he felt bad. "I felt really bad that Ranbir and Alia did not come with me to darshan at Mahakaleshwar. There's a history to it. I had gone there before my motion poster had been released and I had told myself that before the release of the film, I would definitely go there. Both of them were very keen to come with me. And honestly, till the end, they were keen. But when we reached there and heard about the protest, I felt let me go alone." Ayan added.