Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi, fans become emotional

Producer Boney Kapoor shared another picture of his late wife and actress Sridevi on Instagram and reminded us again about the void of her loss. In the picture, Sridevi smiles in a white saree, attending a Durga pooja. The most astonishing highlight from the snap is Boney's name being written with sindoor on the back of the actress. Boney shared the picture and said, "In Lucknow celebrating one of the festivities of Durga Puja at Sahara Sahar in year 2012."

Check out the unseen picture

As soon as Boney shared the picture, fans started pouring their love and they expressed her absense. One of the fan said, "O meri chadni....miss u lot... While another fan mentioned, "Such a graceful actress." Another fan of the actress said, "She loved you soooooooo much. There cannot be another woman like her. Like RGV said, 'Sridevi was like a creation of God which he does whenever he is in a very special mood as a very, very, special gift to mankind."

Producer Boney Kapoor has been missing his late wife and actor Sridevi a lot these days. Boney, who recently joined Instagram, often shares pictures with Sridevi. His profile is filled with unseen and throwback pictures. Boney Kapoor on Sunday dropped another unseen picture with Sridevi in which they can be seen holding each other while walking. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “n Tokyo: walking out of the hotel lobby. We were there for the premiere of English Vinglish . It remains one of the most successful Indian film in Japan.”

For the unversed, Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi. Unfortunately, on February 24, 2018, Sridevi died in Dubai after attending a family function there. Boney is also a doting father to Arjun and Anshula, who are his children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie.