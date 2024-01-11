Headlines

Bollywood to boycott Maldives? FWICE asks producers to cancel film shoots there 'in solidarity with nation'

Meet Shloka Mehta’s sister Diya Mehta, her father has net worth of over Rs 1800 crore, she is Isha Ambani’s…

India's highest grossing 'adults only' film made more money than Gadar 2, Pathaan; it's not Salaar, OMG 2, Kashmir Files

Weather update: Delhi-NCR continues to reel under bone-chilling cold wave, dense fog in North India; check temperature

This Shah Rukh heroine quit films at 27, married billionaire with Rs 40600 crore net worth, was in fatal accident when..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bollywood to boycott Maldives? FWICE asks producers to cancel film shoots there 'in solidarity with nation'

Meet Shloka Mehta’s sister Diya Mehta, her father has net worth of over Rs 1800 crore, she is Isha Ambani’s…

India's highest grossing 'adults only' film made more money than Gadar 2, Pathaan; it's not Salaar, OMG 2, Kashmir Files

8 yoga asanas to keep yourself warm in winter

AI imagines how Pakistan will look after 100 years

AI imagines Marvel superheroes as street vendors in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Bollywood to boycott Maldives? FWICE asks producers to cancel film shoots there 'in solidarity with nation'

India's highest grossing 'adults only' film made more money than Gadar 2, Pathaan; it's not Salaar, OMG 2, Kashmir Files

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare win hearts as they walk down the aisle, dance at white Christian wedding, first video out

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bollywood to boycott Maldives? FWICE asks producers to cancel film shoots there 'in solidarity with nation'

Bollywood's biggest workers' body has asked film producers to cancel shoots in Maldives amid the ongoing row.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 09:41 AM IST

article-main
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif shot their 2005 film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in Maldives
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the growing row between India and Maldives over derogatory remarks for Prime Minister Modi, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now urged all film and television producers in India to cancel their shoots in the island nation and look for alternatives back home. The FWICE is the largest body of cine employees in India and this call to action may have serious ramifications for Indian film shoots in the Maldives.

On Wednesday, the office bearers of the FWICE, led by President BN Tiwari and Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit, issued a statement appealing to all producers to call off their shooting bookings in Maldives. The statement read: “In view of the growing row between India and Maldives over the derogatory statement issued by three ministers of Maldives, the FWICE which is the oldest and largest Federal body of the workers, technicians and artists working in the media and entertainment industry, strongly condemns the most irresponsible and ridiculous remarks of the ministers of Maldives passed on globally respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. In solidarity with the nation and its wide culture, the members of the FWICE have decided to boycott Maldives for their shooting locations.”

The FWICE further suggested the producers to look for alternatives in India in order to boost domestic tourism. “Instead, the FWICE appeals its members to choose similar locations in India for their shooting purpose and contribute towards developing the tourism in India,” the statement concluded.

What is the India-Maldives row?

The row began a few days ago after PM Narendra Modi posted several pictures from his visit to Lakshadweep in a bid to promote the archipelago as a tourist destination. A couple of ministers from Maldives made jibes at PM Modi and Lakshadweep on social media, which were called out as racist by many commenters. While the Maldivian government issued a statement reprimanding the ministers and distancing itself from the comments, the damage was done with ‘boycott Maldives’ trending on Twitter. Many public figures, including Bollywood and regional actors, also voiced their support for PM Modi and condemned the Maldivian ministers.

Why Maldives matters to Bollywood

Maldives has been a favourite shooting location for Indian films for decades now, with many major projects like Ek Villain, Ram Setu, Fight Club, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya having been shot there over the years. Since the pandemic, it has also been the go-to holiday destination for B-town’s celebs, with everybody from Tiger Shroff to Janhvi Kapoor, and Mouni Roy to Akshay Kumar visiting the place.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who did not give 1 solo hit, worked in 44 films, many super flops, is son of a superstar, is now..

Meet man, son of billionaire with Rs 25760 crore net worth, who works in Rs 68552 crore company as...

Kangana Ranaut defends Vicky Jain's mom for 'strong point of view': 'After Sushant left Ankita...'

Delhi weather update: Temperature may fall from 5.3 degrees as IMD predicts rainfall in national capital

Amid row with Maldives, India plans new airport at Lakshadweep's Minicoy for civilian, military aircraft

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE