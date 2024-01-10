DNA Explainer: Why India-Maldives diplomatic row is raising health concerns for Maldivians?

India emerges as a crucial partner for the Maldives in addressing these healthcare challenges.

The online clash between India and the Maldives escalated into a diplomatic dispute after Maldivian ministers made offensive remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he endorsed on Instagram with the image of him enjoying the weather on the beach in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 5.

In response, Indians initiated a call to boycott tourism in the Maldives, prompting the Indian government to address the issue with the Maldivian authorities. Although the Maldives removed the three deputy ministers responsible for the offensive remarks, the incident raised concerns among the Maldivian population due to the significant impact on their tourism-driven economy and reliance on India for medical tourism.

Numerous Maldivians, expressing their discontent on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), apologised to their Indian friends and expressed concerns about planned medical trips to India.

"Apologising to all my Indian friends, and anxious about our already booked family medical trip to India," read a post by a user on X.

Examining the extent of the Maldives' dependence on India for medical assistance reveals the unique healthcare challenges the island nation faces. While primary health facilities are available on inhabited islands, advanced medical treatments often require travel to the capital Male or even abroad.

India emerges as a crucial partner for the Maldives in addressing these healthcare challenges. Not only do Maldivians prefer India for specialised medical treatments and surgeries, but India also plays a pivotal role in recruiting and training medical professionals for the Maldivian healthcare workforce.

The preference for India in medical tourism is driven by factors such as proximity, familiarity and affordability. According to a study on Maldivian medical travelers, 98% of respondents chose India and Sri Lanka as their preferred destinations for these reasons. India's advanced medical facilities, renowned doctors, and comparatively affordable treatment costs make it an attractive option for complex medical procedures not readily available in the Maldives.

The Maldives has established a public referral system named Aasandha, which funds overseas treatment for its citizens. Under this scheme, Maldivian patients can be prescribed by public sector physicians to travel abroad for specific procedures, with India being a prominent destination.