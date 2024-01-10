DNA Explainer: Why India-Maldives diplomatic row is raising health concerns for Maldivians?

Headlines

Meet man with Rs 37000 cr net worth who once travelled ticketless in train for 11 hours to drop wife, he is married to

Real life ’12th Fail’ IPS officer shares cute throwback pic with wife, internet hearts it

Meet Indian genius who was stolen by MIT after she was ignored by IIT for admission due to…

IND vs AFG: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer not in India T20 squad due to...

Meet Isha Ambani’s former aide, used to work for Oberoi, left Rs 820000 crore company to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man with Rs 37000 cr net worth who once travelled ticketless in train for 11 hours to drop wife, he is married to

Real life ’12th Fail’ IPS officer shares cute throwback pic with wife, internet hearts it

Meet Indian genius who was stolen by MIT after she was ignored by IIT for admission due to…

10 spices to stay warm and healthy in winter

High-protein Indian dishes for bodybuilding

7 zinc-rich superfoods to lower blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar father, it's not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman

Meet actor whose mother's debut film was blockbuster, his first film was super flop, yet to give solo hit, mother is..

India's biggest film family has more superstars than Kapoors, Khans; more studios than Chopras, net worth Rs 6000 crore

HomeExplainer

Explainer

DNA Explainer: Why India-Maldives diplomatic row is raising health concerns for Maldivians?

India emerges as a crucial partner for the Maldives in addressing these healthcare challenges.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 01:01 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The online clash between India and the Maldives escalated into a diplomatic dispute after Maldivian ministers made offensive remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he endorsed on Instagram with the image of him enjoying the weather on the beach in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 5.

In response, Indians initiated a call to boycott tourism in the Maldives, prompting the Indian government to address the issue with the Maldivian authorities. Although the Maldives removed the three deputy ministers responsible for the offensive remarks, the incident raised concerns among the Maldivian population due to the significant impact on their tourism-driven economy and reliance on India for medical tourism.

Numerous Maldivians, expressing their discontent on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), apologised to their Indian friends and expressed concerns about planned medical trips to India.
"Apologising to all my Indian friends, and anxious about our already booked family medical trip to India," read a post by a user on X.

Examining the extent of the Maldives' dependence on India for medical assistance reveals the unique healthcare challenges the island nation faces. While primary health facilities are available on inhabited islands, advanced medical treatments often require travel to the capital Male or even abroad.

India emerges as a crucial partner for the Maldives in addressing these healthcare challenges. Not only do Maldivians prefer India for specialised medical treatments and surgeries, but India also plays a pivotal role in recruiting and training medical professionals for the Maldivian healthcare workforce.

The preference for India in medical tourism is driven by factors such as proximity, familiarity and affordability. According to a study on Maldivian medical travelers, 98% of respondents chose India and Sri Lanka as their preferred destinations for these reasons. India's advanced medical facilities, renowned doctors, and comparatively affordable treatment costs make it an attractive option for complex medical procedures not readily available in the Maldives.

The Maldives has established a public referral system named Aasandha, which funds overseas treatment for its citizens. Under this scheme, Maldivian patients can be prescribed by public sector physicians to travel abroad for specific procedures, with India being a prominent destination.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who quit high-paying job to sell sarees, employs over 17000 people, she earned...

Meet billionaire businessman who was once undisputed king of his sector, is now 'begging for death' due to...

Maldivian MP Mickail Naseem urges Parliament to summon foreign minister for inaction on derogatory remarks on PM Modi

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in case linked to attack on Army headquarters

Akash Ambani once raised his voice, Mukesh Ambani heard him and told him to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE