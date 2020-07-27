Bollywood action director Parvez Khan dies of heart attack at 55

In another loss to the film industry, Bollywood action director Parvez Khan who has worked in films such as Andhadhun, Johnny Gaddaar, and Bullett Raja, passed away on Monday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 55.

According to his assistant, Nishad, who was like a brother to Parvez said that the action director died around 11:30 am. He said, "Since last night there was a complaint of chest pain, after which he was being taken to the hospital this morning and died. He said that Parvez has been associated with the industry since 1986 and has worked in several action films over the years. He has also been awarded the award for the film Johnny Gaddar and had a very good relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who collaborated with Parvez on his 2013 National Award-winning film Shahid, remembered him as a skillful and energetic artist and tweeted, "Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skillful, energetic, and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears!"

Reports state that Parvez Khan will be cremated on Monday evening at Hanuman Nagar cemetery in Kandivali. He is survived by wife, son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter.

According to his website, Parvez, whose father Fazal Khan was a stunt director in Hindi films, learned the craft from his brother Usman Khan. He has also worked on films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar and Akshay Kumar-led "Khiladi" movies.