Bloody Daddy Twitter review: Netizens say Shahid Kapoor-starrer has 'no story, no good dialogues, only good for OTT'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor-starrer Bloody Daddy has been released on OTT. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy stars a powerful star cast which includes Shahid Kapoor, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal.

After watching the film, the netizens took to Twitter and expressed if they liked the film or not. One of the social media users wrote, “I’ve said this before and I’ll say this again, Ali Abbas Zafar is the most overrated director in Bollywood. Makes such pathetic movies. #BloodyDaddy #AliAbbasZafar.”

The second one said, “#BloodyDaddy After the first teaser it gave john wick vibes. Thought it will offer good action. not up to expectations, but still a gripping story with decent action. Different movie from what we are seeing nowadays, it's engaging and doesn't waste any second. Good Watch.”

Just watched #BloodyDaddy. Shahid Kapoor is the only good thing in the whole film. Film has no story, good for OTT. Only fight scenes one after another, no good dialogues.



The third one said, “#BloodyDaddy is kachra complete kachra aur kach jahil fans ko aaz mastermind lagta h .... Average film hi bana raha .. Lord sid aaz Noone is near to Sid anand. Fighter se sabki aur lega aur fir #PathaanVsJodhpuriya se sabko marr hi dalega.”

The fourth one said, “Just watched #BloodyDaddy. Shahid Kapoor is the only good thing in the whole film. Film has no story, good for OTT. Only fight scenes one after another, no good dialogues. Shahid Kapoor looking handsome in that suit!”

The makers recently dropped the trailer of the movie which gave a glimpse of the action-packed movie. The story of the film revolves around a man named Sumair who faces off with white-collar drug lords, murderous narcs, a crime boss, and corrupt and honest cops.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor who impressed fans with his intense acting in the web series Farzi, also has a love story planned for this year. The actor will be seen in a yet untitled movie wherein he will romance Kriti Sanon. The movie is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. The ‘impossible love story’ is scheduled to release in October this year.

