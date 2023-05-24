Bloody Daddy trailer: Shahid Kapoor is a killing machine in this gory crime thriller, fans call him 'desi John Wick'

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Bloody Daddy trailer

After entertaining fans and garnering praise in his last project Farzi, Shahid Kapoor is back with another crime thriller Bloddy Daddy. The makers of the film released the trailer and the actor’s intense and action-packed role has fans calling him “desi John Wick.”

On Wednesday, the makers of Bloody Daddy dropped the trailer of the movie on Youtube. The trailer opens with Shahid Kapoor’s intense look and voice recalling the story of the night when things took a wrong turn. The action-packed trailer shows Shahid beating, killing, and slaying baddies in style. The trailer shows Sumair (Shahid Kapoor) facing off one fateful night against drug lords, a crime boss, murderous narcs, and straight cops in the crime thriller. The trailer of the movie promises a suspenseful, thrilling ride to the audience.

Netizens were impressed with the trailer of the movie and expressed their excitement in the comments section. One of the comments read, “just got John Wick feeling. What an amazing trailer.” Another commented, “Shahid doing this action is something unbelievable. Just got goosebumps.” Another wrote, “our very own Indian John Wick, no one would have looked this perfect.” Another wrote, “Badass Shahid Kapoor Aka Indian John Wick. Get set go.”

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy stars Diana Penty, Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Ankur Bhatia among others. The crime thriller is based on the 2011 French movie Sleepless Night helmed by Frederic Jardin. The movie is scheduled to release on June 9 on Jio Cinema.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor also has Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah’s next directorial wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. It also features Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Shahid and Kriti will be pairing for the first time on-screen and that too for a love story. Though the title of the film has still not been released, the first look of the poster had fans gushing over the duo’s chemistry.

Read Bloody Daddy teaser: Shahid Kapoor blows fans away with gory action in Ali Abbas Zafar film, here's when it will release