Birthday girl Suhana Khan rocks the classic blue jeans and white top combination in her latest photo

Suhana Khan, the 19-year-old daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is celebrating her birthday today. The social media is flooded with wishes for the star kid. This has even led us in getting our hands on a lot of unseen photos and videos of the star kid. One of the first celebrities to wish Suhana was none other than her best friend and newcomer Ananya Panday. She shared a throwback photo and wrote, "happiest bday to my littlest baby with the biggest heart We love u Sueeeee #CharliesAngels #MajorThrowback"

Now, we came across a photo of Suhana which was shared by a fan club. In this latest photo, the star kid looks stylish as ever. She is seen wearing a white tank top and blue ripped jeans. Suhana is posing by caressing her long locks and her pink lips rounded the chic look. She is definitely a fashionista in the making.

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, there are several reports making the rounds that Suhana is keen on making her Bollywood debut. Talking about the same, SRK earlier said, "Suhana has expressed her desire to become an actor, but she needs to complete her education first. I have often told her that she will have to work five times harder than me, get paid 10 times lesser than I do and will require a lot of patience and perseverance to be successful."

Currently, she is completing her college in London and makes a point to visit home during the holidays.