Birthday girl Kiara Advani celebrates her special day with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai?

Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani

It seems like birthday girl Kiara Advani is celebrating her special day with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai. Ahead of the Kabir Singh actress's birthday, the Shershaah duo was spotted by their die-hard fans in Dubai.

The fans of the duo spotted them in the streets of Dubai, and later in a mall. The fans took a photo with them and shared their moment on social media. These photos confirmed the fact that the rumoured lovers are in Dubai for Advani's birthday celebrations.

Check out the photos

Rumoured duo Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani impressed the masses with their on-screen chemistry in Shershaah. Since then, their fans are craving to see them often on-screen. Well, it seems like their fans are in for a treat as Sidharth and Kiara will reunite for a movie soon. As per the reports of India Today, the duo has been approached for a romantic drama, and they liked the script. However, they haven't signed on the dotted lines yet. The portal quoted a source that stated, "Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks for a romantic film where they will be paired together. While both Sidharth and Kiara loved the script, they are yet to sign it on the dotted lines.”

Earlier there were reports that after dating for over a year, Sidharth-Kiara is headed for a breakup. However, these rumours were quashed when the duo was spotted at Karan Johar's 50th birthday, at a recent style night award, and at Advani's recent release JugJugg Jeeyo screening.

On the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's maiden series Indian Police Force. He will also be seen in films like Mission Majnu and Yodha. On the other side, Kiara will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Mera Naam. The actress will also play an important role in Shankar's directorial RC15 opposite Ram Charan.