Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reunite for another film after Shershaah?

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Rumoured duo Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani impressed the masses with their on-screen chemistry in Shershaah. Since then, their fans are craving to see them often on-screen. Well, it seems like their fans are in for a treat as Sidharth and Kiara will reunite for a movie soon.

As per the reports of India Today, the duo has been approached for a romantic drama, and they have liked the script. However, they haven't signed on the dotted lines yet. The portal quoted a source that stated, "Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks for a romantic film where they will be paired together. While both Sidharth and Kiara loved the script, they are yet to sign it on the dotted lines.”

Earlier there were reports that after dating for over a year, Sidharth-Kiara is headed for a breakup. However, these rumours were quashed when the duo was spotted at Karan Johar's 50th birthday, at a recent style night award, and at Advani's recent release JugJugg Jeeyo screening.

Reacting to the breakup and patch-up rumours with Sidharth, Kiara told India Today, "I am not completely immune to it, especially when it [rumour] is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that's when I am like, where is this coming from?" On the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's maiden series Indian Police Force. He will also be seen in films like Mission Majnu and Yodha. On the other side, Kiara will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Mera Naam. The actress will also play an important role in Shankar's directorial RC15 opposite Ram Charan.