'Biggest feminist I know': Taapsee Pannu stands strong by #MeToo accused Anurag Kashyap

After Anurag Kashyap responded to Payal Ghosh, by stating that all allegations against him in #MeToo are 'baseless', he found support in his 'Manmarziyan' actor and friend Taapsee Pannu. The 'Pink' actress called the filmmaker 'biggest feminist' she knows.

Sharing an image of her walking while holding Anurag's shoulder, Taapsee wrote on Instagram, "For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create."

Here's her post:

Another recent post of the actor talking to Nikhil Dwivedi on another #MeToo accused Nana Patekar, has also been going viral.

On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap had hit out at the allegation. He believes that Ghosh did not act alone, and hinted that Kangana Ranaut, who has indulged in a fight with him as well as Taapsee recently, might have been the reason for the allegation being made.

Kashyap had tweeted that Ghosh is making a false claim among the web of lies spread by another actor (which very strongly directs towards Kangana Ranaut).