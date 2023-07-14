Headlines

Biggest box office flop in Indian cinema lost Rs 170 crore, and it's not Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, RaOne

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Hrithik Roshan honours his grandfather’s ‘immortal legacy’ with this song

Bihar: Restaurant fined Rs 3,500 for serving special masala dosa without sambar, details inside

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Biggest box office flop in Indian cinema lost Rs 170 crore, and it's not Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, RaOne

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Delhi Floods: Waterlogging Persists In Yamuna’s Adjoining Areas, Commuters Face Difficulties

Diabetes: 10 edible seeds that prevent blood sugar spike

Best superfoods to cure Vitamin A deficiency

Shiv Nadar: Expensive things owned by billionaire

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Unity shines at new Parliament inauguration, multi-faith prayers held at the grand ceremony

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Draft Ready: Live-In To Marriage, Kids & Divorce | Highlights

DNA: Who will be the 'king' of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar?

After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, this female star to headline her own film in YRF Spy Universe

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Biggest box office flop in Indian cinema lost Rs 170 crore, and it's not Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, RaOne

The biggest flop in Indian cinema history earned only Rs 130 crore on a Rs 300-crore budget.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Over the years, several films made in India have had mega budgets and huge stars but failed to realise their potential at the box office. These disasters often end up giving their makers huge financial losses. Recent examples of mega films that failed to recover their costs include Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, and Prabhas’ ambitious Adipurush. However, there is one film that outdoes all of these in terms of losses.

The biggest flop in Indian cinema history

Not Adipurush, but another Prabhas film holds the dubious distinction of being Indian cinema’s biggest flop. That film is Radhe Shyam. The romantic drama, which also starred Pooja Hegde, was released in 2022, with a reported budget of around Rs 300 crore. Hwever, the film managed a net earning of only around Rs 130 crore worldwide, giving the distributors losses of a whopping Rs 170 crore. As of now, Adipurush may just pip Radhe Shyam as the film has made just around Rs 325 crore net on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore. However, given that the film is still in theatres, it may escape that fate.

Radhe Shyam’s budget and box office gross

Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The film starred Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, along with Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, and Jayaram in supporting roles. The film had a mega budget of Rs 300 crore. However, it was a massive flop, earning only Rs 101 crore net in India and an estimated Rs 25 crore net overseas. It’s worldwide gross collection was also a disappointing Rs 144 crore.

Biggest flops in Indian cinema

Another mega flop was Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, which also released last year. The period action drama incurred losses of around Rs 140 crore. 2022 was a particularly bad time for Indian cinema as the third-biggest flop also released the same year. Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera showed losses of around Rs 100 crore. Other big flops in Indian cinema history include the Telugu film Acharya (Rs 80 crore), Kannada film Kabzaa (Rs 80 crore), Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha (Rs 70 crore) and Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 60 crore).

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi visit: France likely to use India's UPI payment system, first European giant to so, full details

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu drop major hint about taking a break? See post

China beats SpaceX, launches world's first methane-powered rocket

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actress, after 7 nominations

NCR flood update: After Delhi, Yamuna water enters Noida; 2 feet water submerges sectors, streets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE