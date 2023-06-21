Search icon
Adipurush box office collection day 5: Prabhas-starrer falls flat, collects Rs 10.7 crore

Om Raut's Adipurush broke many box office records on the first day of its release by collecting Rs 126 crore. However, the film failed to impress netizens. And now on day 5, the film only minted Rs 10.7 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

Adipurush

Om Raut’s film Adipurush starring Prabhas as lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan, has been making headlines ever since the film was released. Netizens have slammed the makers for various reasons including the dialogues, VFX, cast and the facts.

The film broke many box office records on the first day of its release by collecting Rs 126 crore. However, the film failed to impress netizens. And now on day 5, the film only minted Rs 10.7 crore. The total collection now stands at Rs 340 crore worldwide.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused an urgent hearing of a plea by a right-wing group seeking directions for the removal or correction of alleged objectionable scenes in Adipurush.

The movie, directed by Om Raut, was released nationwide on June 16 and the plea filed as a PIL claims that the characters in the film deviate from the portrayal of these religious figures in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

During the hearing, petitioner, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta’s counsel sought for listing of the plea on Wednesday or on Friday, which was initially listed for June 30. "I am seeking the listing of the plea today or on Friday, because there are many controversial scenes in the movie," the counsel said.

"When the teaser of the movie was released there was an outcry, the director promised to remove parts, but it wasn`t removed, similarly when the trailer of the movie was released it happened again, they promised again. Currently, it hinges the international relations, even Nepal has banned the movie", the counsel further contended.

However, a vacation bench of Justices Tara Vitasta Ganju and Amit Mahajan refused the urgent listing of the matter. "You are well aware in advance of the release of the film. If it has already been released what are you restraining?" Justice Ganju remarked orally.

The PIL also challenges the certification granted to the film under the Cinematograph Act of 1952 and it names the director, producers, and official parties as respondents.

It is the petitioner’s case that the movie "offends the sentiments" of the Hindu community by presenting the religious characters in "an inaccurate and inappropriate manner" that goes against the descriptions found in the works of authors like Maharishi Valmiki and Tulsidas.

The petition argues that the portrayal of characters such as Ravana (played by Saif Ali Khan) and Lord Hanuman in the film is completely divorced from Indian civilisation.

"The bearded look of Ravana`s character played by Saif Ali Khan in the film is hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community as the Hindu Brahmin Ravana is shown making a ghastly face in a wrong manner which is an absolute insult to Hindu civilisation, Hindu religious figures, idols, ideals, etc.," the plea alleges.

The petition also claims that the "inaccurate" depiction of Hindu religious characters has garnered criticism and resentment from across the country, including from actors who have portrayed these characters in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana.

"The hairstyle, beard, mustache and dressing manner including appearances are well defined as per the image created in those epics. Any variation of these images by the film producers and directors and actors would certainly hurt the sentiments of worshipers, devotees and religious believers," the petition claims.  The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles of Lord Ram, Sita, and Ravana, respectively. (With inputs from IANS)

