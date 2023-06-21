Sun Sajni: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan steal hearts with garba dance number from Satyaprem Ki Katha, fans call it ‘fire'

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Garba dance number, Sun Sajni out

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s blockbuster Jodi is back to entertain the audience with a romantic musical drama film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, as the release date nears, makers have released another song from the movie which shows the duo showing off their best Garba moves.

On Wednesday, the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha dropped another energetic dance number after Gujju Pathaka, titled Sun Sajni. The song celebrates pure love while showing a grand Garba celebration. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s chemistry and their garba dance moves are show stealers. The groovy song is Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa. The upbeat music is composed by Meet Bros and the catchy and soulful lyrics are given by Kumaar. The energetic song shows Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani twinning in red traditional Gujarati outfits and flaunting their garba moves.

Fans are elated and super enthusiastic after watching the song and even appreciated the choreography of the song. One of the comments read, "Kartik and Kiara killing it together." Another wrote, "This Navratri, everyone will be playing this song." Another wrote, "This Jodi has class." Another fan commented, "The chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is so good. The music vibe is fire and the dance is so good." Another comment read, "full energy and joy. Their Jodi looks so lovely on-screen."

Earlier, while filming for the song, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of his injuries on Instagram and wrote, "Ghutne toot gaye (Hurt knees). Ice Bucket Challenge 2023 starts now. #Shehzada #SongShoot #CalvesGone."

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic musical drama starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, and others in key roles. The movie also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. The movie is scheduled to release on June 29 in theatres.