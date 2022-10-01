Search icon
Salman Khan opens up on Bollywood vs South films debate, says 'our films aren't..'

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan is all set toe make his Telugu debut with a cameo in the film GodFather starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 06:32 PM IST

Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, who will be making his Telugu debut with a cameo in the film GodFather starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, finally talked about the Bollywood vs South debate at a press conference.

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi’s film GodFather is the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal in lead. On Saturday, Chiranjeevi and Salman were seen interacting with the media at the film’s promotional event. During the confrence, Salman Khan said, “Your (Chiranjeevi) films are being accepted here but our films aren’t accepted there.”

Hearing this, South star said, “We are here to take you. This is one of the reasons why I asked Sallu Bhai to come through in this film.” Recently, Bollywood films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Dobaraa, and Raksha Bandhan suffered at the box office. While South films including RRR, KGF 2, and Pushpa broke many box office records.

As per India Today, Salman Khan stated, “People want to go to Hollywood, I want to go South. The thing is once you start working together, just imagine the numbers we will all have. That is the main thing that people watch it here, people watch it in the South. You have all the theatres, fans, go and watch him, me. Even if they become my fans, we become his fans. Everyone just grows and grows and the numbers become really large. We say ₹300 crore, ₹400 crore. If all of us get together, we can cross ₹3000- ₹4000 crore.”

Read: Salman Khan’s body double Sagar Pandey passes away due to heart attack

GodFather, by Ram Charan, R. B. Choudary and N. V. Prasad, is directed by directed by Mohan Raja. The film, which will be released on October 5, revolves around a mysterious man. Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on national television Colors on October 1, Saturday at 9:30 pm.

 

