Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey passed away after suffering from a heart attack. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared this news and wrote, "Salman Khan’s body double Sagar Pandey passes away due to a sudden heart attack."

He added, "He had a sudden heart attack while working out at the gym. According to his friends, he was quite healthy. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Sagar Pandey’s family. OM Shanti #sagarpandey #salmankhan."