Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 OTT release: When, where to watch Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan's latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has turned out to become a massy blockbuster, and after entertaing the audience for more than four weeks in cinemas, the film is ready for its OTT release. As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, the film will release on June 19 (Sunday), on Netflix.

The portal quoted a source who stated, “Yes, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be released on Netflix soon.” Prod for more details and he adds, “The film will be following the conventional four-week norm, wherein a film releases on OTT four weeks after its theatrical release. As per this, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 19, 2022.”

As far as box office collections are concerned, the film has earned Rs 176 crores, and it is still going headstrong at the box office. Taran Adarsh tweeted the collection by stating, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 should cross Rs 185 cr, with an outside chance of getting close to

Rs 200 cr... Biz at a glance...⭐ Week 1: Rs 92.05 cr . Week 2: Rs 49.70 cr . Week 3: Rs 21.40 cr . Week 4: Rs 12.99 cr . Total: Rs 176.14 cr #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER."

Here's the tweet

Post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has clearly catapulted to the top league of actors after delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year, and the only Hindi blockbuster since the pandemic which is still going stronger than ever in the theatres.

Meanwhile, talking about the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik told a leading publication, "With every project, people should say 'he's outdone himself compared to the last one'. With the success of BB2, reading [head] lines like 'Rise of a Superstar' or the 'Era of Kartik Aaryan' makes me proud, but they also ground me. It's a long journey, so I have to update myself. I want to be number one, and I will reach that goal."