Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish2961433
HomeBollywood

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 OTT release: When, where to watch Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's latest blockbuster will release 4 weeks after the theatrical release.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 05:52 PM IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 OTT release: When, where to watch Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan's latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has turned out to become a massy blockbuster, and after entertaing the audience for more than four weeks in cinemas, the film is ready for its OTT release. As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, the film will release on June 19 (Sunday), on Netflix. 

 The portal quoted a source who stated, “Yes, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be released on Netflix soon.” Prod for more details and he adds, “The film will be following the conventional four-week norm, wherein a film releases on OTT four weeks after its theatrical release. As per this, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 19, 2022.”

As far as box office collections are concerned, the film has earned Rs 176 crores, and it is still going headstrong at the box office. Taran Adarsh tweeted the collection by stating, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 should cross Rs 185 cr, with an outside chance of getting close to 
 Rs 200 cr... Biz at a glance...⭐ Week 1: Rs 92.05 cr . Week 2: Rs 49.70 cr . Week 3: Rs 21.40 cr . Week 4: Rs 12.99 cr . Total: Rs 176.14 cr #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER." 

cre_Trending

Here's the tweet

Post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik  Aaryan has clearly catapulted to the top league of actors after delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year, and the only Hindi blockbuster since the pandemic which is still going stronger than ever in the theatres.

Meanwhile, talking about the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik told a leading publication, "With every project, people should say 'he's outdone himself compared to the last one'. With the success of BB2, reading [head] lines like 'Rise of a Superstar' or the 'Era of Kartik Aaryan' makes me proud, but they also ground me. It's a long journey, so I have to update myself. I want to be number one, and I will reach that goal."

 

 

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit
Meet news anchor-turned-actress Shruti Sodhi, set to make Bollywood debut with Ab Dilli Dur Nahin
New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: Shop owner sets labourer on fire over minor dispute, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.