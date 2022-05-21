Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan starrer mints Rs 14.11 crore

File Photo

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, was released in theatres yesterday after much anticipation. Fans were anxiously awaiting the film's release, and as soon as they saw it, they went to social media to give it a thumbs up.

The Kartik Aaryan starrer has now earned Rs 14.11 crore on its first day of release at the box office.



Confirming the same, Sumit Kandel wrote “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Friday- ₹ 14.11 cr nett. #KartikAaryan rescued the industry from dry spell at the box office.. Emerges BIGGEST OPENER of the year ( Hindi film) & also Kartik’s career best opener.. All set for FANTASTIC first weekend !!.”



Two highly awaited Bollywood flicks, Dhaakad starring Kangana Ranaut and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, are set to enter theatres this Friday (May 20).

With the films clashing at the box office, it was presumed that there would be some rivalry among the two lead stars of the respective movies. However, it seems like both Kangana and Kartik do not mind their films clashing.



Recently, when Kartik was asked to respond to Kangana's statement that she was happy it was Kartik's film with which Dhaakad was clashing at the box office, the actor told india.com in an exclusive chat, "I am really happy. I saw what she said at the press conference and it feels good to know that when praise comes from an actor like her who is so so good in her craft, jihone aaj take performance pe performance di hai and jab who raise tareef karti hai toh main who dekhkar bahut khush hua. Raha sawal dono filmon ka, I think unka bhi trailer bahut accha hai, kamal ka hai and dono filmon ki audience alag hai. I wish her all the best. Woh bhi bahut achi picture niklegi and yeh bhi."