Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer film's full HD version leaked on Tamilrockers, other torrent sites

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 leaked online/File photo

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in the theatres today, May 20. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 aims to give the audience another peek into the Bhool Bhulaiyaa world, the sequel is a fresh story with new characters with the exceptions of a few like Rajpal Yadav.

Kartik's film which hit theatres today opened to positive reviews and is already being hailed as a blockbuster. However, the sad news is that within hours of its theatrical release, several media reports claim that Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 has been leaked online.

As per latestly.com, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the latest victim of piracy as the film is available for streaming online on various torrent sites. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 full movie in HD has been leaked on piracy sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, among other sites.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad which was also released in the theatres today has also leaked online. Dhaakad was leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-related websites such as movierulz.

Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are among recent victims of piracy. Recent films such as KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Acharya, and 83 are just a few other films which were leaked online.

(Note: DNA does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows)