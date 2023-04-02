Bholaa box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer shows huge 63% growth, crosses Rs 30 crore

Bholaa stars Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa has recovered after its Friday slump to register a very healthy collection on Saturday. The film is now inching towards Rs 50 crore in terms of worldwide gross and has also crossed Rs 30 crore net in the Indian market. The film, which stars Devgn alongside Tabu, is a remake of the 2019 Tamil Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead.

As per figures from distributors and producers, Bholaa earned Rs 12.10 crore net in India on Saturday, the third day of its release. This gave the film a whopping 63% jump in collections as compared to Friday, when it had earned Rs 7.40 crore. The jump means the film has a good shot to cross Rs 45 crore in its extended opening weekend now, given that it holds on Sunday as well.

Globally, the film has now earned Rs 43.60 crore gross as per a report in Sacnilk and will, in all likeliness, cross Rs 100 crore by next weekend. It will cross Kaithi’s lifetime collection of Rs 105 crore by next weekend as well. Trade pundits expect the film to cross Rs 200 crore by the end of its lifetime if it manages to sustain its current pace.

Bholaa was released on Thursday, for the occasion of Ram Navami. It earned Rs 11.20 crore net on opening day, registering the third-highest opening for any Bollywood film this year, behind Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. However, the reviews for the film have been mixed, which led to a sharp drop in collections on Friday.

Bholaa, directed by Ajay Devgn, is an action thriller that tells the story of a convict who risks his life to help some cops escape murderous drug traffickers. Apart from Devgn and Tabu, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Vineet Kumar, Makarand Deshpande, and Kiran Kumar, along with cameos from Abhishek Bachchan and Amala Paul.