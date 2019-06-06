'Bharat' Box Office Report Day 1: Despite India's WC match, Salman-Katrina's film records 2nd best opening of all time

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif treated fans on the occasion of Eid by releasing their latest outing together, Bharat. The film is the Hindi adaptation of Korean film Ode To My Father and is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. On Wednesday, Box Office India had reported that Bharat has got the sixth best advance of all time and third best in Bollywood after Thugs Of Hindostan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film has made a new record on its first day.

As per BOI, Salman and Katrina starrer has minted about Rs 41.50 crore nett on its opening day making it the second highest of all time after Thugs of Hindostan. Moreover, this is the highest opening day ever for Salman and second for Katrina as she had a role in Thugs of Hindostan. Bharat's first day collections are 15% less than that of Thugs of Hindostan which released in Diwali 2018. The trading website also reported that if India's World Cup 2019 match against South Africa was not held yesterday, the collections would have increased up to Rs 45 crore.

The film is likely to maintain its pace in this five-day long weekend!

Apart from Salman and Katrina, the film also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh, Sonali Kulkarni, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

Bharat is both Salman and Katrina's first release of the year and their second outing together with Ali after Tiger Zinda Hai which released in December 2017.