Bellamkonda Sreenivas flexes his muscles in first look of Hindi remake of Prabhas' Chatrapathi, release date out

Hindi Remake of Prabhas and SS Rajamouli's film Chatrapathi, starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas to release on 12th May

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

Chatrapathi Hindi remake

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s directional Chatrapathi starring Prabhas. The Hindi remake of the movie is directed by V. V. Vinayak. The actor is collaborating with V. V. Vinayak for the second time. The makers released the first look from the movie and announced the release date. 

On Monday, Bellamkonda Sreenivas shared the poster of his upcoming film Chatrapathi announcing the film’s release date and said, “The wait is over #Chatrapathi in cinemas on 12th May 2023. Cannot wait to show you all our hard work & this action-packed dhamaka. Written by the one and only #VijayendraPrasad, directed by #VVVinayak.” In the poster, the actor can be seen flexing his perfectly toned back

Pen India ltd also shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “Action, drama and a whole lot of dhamaka! Bringing to you an action-packed remake of #Prabhas & @ssrajamouli’s “Chatrapathi” starring none other than @BSaiSreenivas. Written by #VijayendraPrasad, directed by #VVVinayak. #Chatrapathi in cinemas on 12th May, 2023.”

Dr. Jayantilal Gada, the founder, and chairman of Pen studios talked about the Hindi remake in an interview with Business Today and said, “It will be a big theatrical release. My view is positive for the Bollywood industry. People will be driven to the theatres on the back of big films and unique subjects. Big films like Drishyam and Pathaan are already commercial successes. This means people are willing to come back to the theatre if your content is also exciting enough for them.”

The story of the film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and revolves around a man named Shivaji, who becomes the messiah of the people of a small hamlet where he grew up. The Hindi remake stars Bellamkonda Sreenivas, and according to a report from Etimes, Nushrratt Bharuccha will play the lead actress. The film also stars Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Shivam Patil, and Rajendra Gupta among others in prominent roles. 

Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Photos of beefed-up actor prove he's worthy of facing Salman Khan in Tiger 3
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Tina Dabi to Aishwarya Sheoran: Meet the most popular female IAS officers on social media
Mayilsamy death: Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, Veeram, Kavalai Vendam; movies where late comic actor became scene-stealer
