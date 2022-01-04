'Bahu Katrina ka asar hai': Netizens react as Sham Kaushal's workout video goes viral

After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage in December 2021, the paparazzi has been keeping an eye on their family members too. On Monday 3 January, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani uploaded a video showing Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal in an intense workout session.

Netizens reacted with hilarious remarks in the comment section. A user wrote, "Kat ka asar" with tears of joy emoji, another commenetd, "Bete ki shadi Katrina se ho gayi, inko jawaan sasur banne ka bhoot sawar ho gaya hai". Vicky's dad is seen performing the battle rope workout in the video, which has now gone viral on the internet.

The video was originally posted by Sham Kaushal himself on his Instagram account on 29 November last year, a few days before Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in an intimate, private ceremony at the royal Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

For the unversed, Sham Kaushal has been associated with the Hindi film industry since 1990s. He is a popular action director who directs the stunt sequences in movies. He leads the 'Filmfare Award for Best Action' category with his five wins. He has been awarded the Black Lady statuette for these movies - 'Dangal', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Gunday', 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Krrish'.

Proud dad had also shared the pictures from the Vicky-Katrina wedding festivities on his Instagram handle. Posting the marriage picture, he wrote, "SHUKAR RAB DA, SHUKAR SAB DA. Feeling so happy & blessed as a father. May God’s blessings be always with the newly weds. Gratitude."

When Kaushal Senior was spotted at the Jaipur airport post the wedding festivities, he even acknowledged the media asking him about the much-talked about marriage. He joined his hands and thanked God by saying, "Sab bhagvan ki daya se," (By God's grace).