Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 3: Akshay, Tiger's film sees little growth, mints Rs 8.50 crore

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan showed a slight growth and collected Rs 8.50 crore. The total tally stands at Rs 31.75 crore.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, released on April 11th, started well at the box office. On day 1, the film earned Rs 15.65 crore.

However, on day 2, the film showed a big drop and collected only Rs 7.6 crore. As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film showed a slight growth and collected Rs 8.50 crore. The total tally stands at Rs 31.75 crore.

Akshay, Tiger's BMCM scored the lowest opening on Eid. From the 2019 release Bharat which opened at Rs 42.30 crore to the 2016 release Sultan that collected Rs 36.54 crore on the festival, Salman Khan-starrer Eid films have taken massive openings. Even Race 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, which had received mostly negative reviews, collected Rs 29.17 crore and Rs 15.81 crore on Eid in 2018 and 2023. Shah Rukh Khan has also had a huge Eid success with Chennai Express, which opened at Rs 33.12 crore in 2013. Some of the other Salman Khan films that have opened to great numbers on Eid are Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 32.93 crore in 2012), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 27.25 crore in 2015), and Kick (Rs 26.40 crore in 2014).

Apart from Akshay and Tiger, the film stars Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kabir. Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F are the leading actresses with Sonakshi Sinha in a special appearance. Ronit Bose Roy, Manish Chaudhari, and Pawan Chopra also play pivotal roles in the action thriller.