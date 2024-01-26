Twitter
Ayushmann Khurrana attends Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, poses with NSG commandos: Took me back to my childhood

Ayushmann Khurrana attended the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 09:13 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana made a quick trip to Delhi on Friday where he attended the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path. The actor was the only Bollywood face in attendance at the parade this year. Ayushmann took to his Instagram later in the day to share some pictures and videos of himself enjoying the parade and posing with some security personnel there.

Ayushmann shared some videos and pictures from the parade on Instagram on Friday afternoon. “Honoured to witness the Republic Day Parade on the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day. Took me back to my childhood days when I used to religiously watch this on Doordarshan every year with my entire family! Feeling incredibly nostalgic,” the actor wrote in the caption.

The post included a video of the actor looking in awe as Indian Air Force planes conduced their fly by above the Kartavya Path at the end of the parade. The next slide included a picture of the actor with the parade in the background. Another picture showed him posing with some National Security Guard (NSG) commandos at the venue. The actor a white kurta-pyjama paired with an ethnic jacket along with a white shawl.

This year marked the 75th Republic Day, the anniversary to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. French President Emmanuel  Macron was the chief guest at the parade in Delhi, which was attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several other dignitaries.

Ayushmann was recently seen in Ayodhya at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir. The event, which took place on Monday, saw several bigwigs from Bollywood, Tamil, and Telugu industries in attendance, apart from political and religious stalwarts.

