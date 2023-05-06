AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's reaction to Jawan's new poster, reveals reason behind his bandaged look

A still of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan

On Saturday, after Shah Rukh Khan announced the new release date of Jawan, he had a quirky chat with his followers in a #AskSRK session. One of his fans asked him to share his kids' reaction to Jawan's new poster. During the session, the fan asked, "What’s the reaction of Abram, Aryan and Suhaana on Jawan poster?" Khan noticed the tweet, and he shared a hilarious reply. Khan said, "AbRam feels I look like a Mummy!!"

Here's the funny conversation between Khan and his fan

Another fan asked him the reason behind his bandaged look. The internet user wrote, "Why so much patti on your body in jawan?" and Khan replied, "Too many mosquito bites shooting in the jungles."

Here's another quirky response from Shah Rukh Khan

It takes "time and patience" to deliver something worth audiences' time, superstar Shah Rukh Khan said on Saturday after the release date of his much-anticipated action film Jawan got pushed to September 7. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the film produced by Gauri Khan marks Shah Rukh's second release of the year after blockbuster hit Pathaan.

In an #AskSRK session on Twitter, the superstar said he is relieved that the team, which has been tirelessly working on the project, can now finish the film with ease. "Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences? #Jawan #7thSeptember2023" the actor wrote in response to a fan who asked about the delay.

Jawan, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, was earlier scheduled to be released on June 2. "Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves. So a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now," SRK said.

The film is produced by the superstar's Red Chillies Entertainment. When one of the users asked if it was important to invest in VFX-loaded spectacles like Jawan, Shah Rukh said he believes in creating an event worth the audiences' money. "You should put your money where your mouth is. One has to believe that Dream merchants should create cinema that feels like an event worth the audience's time and money!" the actor wrote.

(With inputs from PTI)