Aryan Khan calms dad Shah Rukh Khan as fan tries to grab superstar's hand for a selfie, netizens say 'protective son'

While SRK was walking casually with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam towards his car, out of nowhere a fan came near the actor to click a selfie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 07:11 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan/Viral Bhayani

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport Sunday evening with his sons AbRam and Aryan Khan. As usual, the paps were tailing the Pathaan star to click his photos and videos. Alongside the camerapersons, was one fan who was constantly trying to click a selfie with the superstar. While SRK was walking casually with his sons towards his car, out of nowhere a fan came near the Don actor with a phone in his hand to click a selfie. The fan went ahead to grab the actor's hand for a picture, due to which the Shah Rukh Khan looked a little uncomfortable and even miffed as he took a step back in an instant reaction.

SRK's elder son Aryan Khan then took the situation under control and calmed his father walking him ahead by holding his hand.

A video of the SRK walking alongside sons AbRam and Aryan as this incident took place was shared by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: Ira Khan promotes father Aamir Khan's film with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

As soon as the video came to the notice of the netizens, they praised Aryan Khan for taking control of the situation and being a protective son. "Aryan has my whole heart he just controlled srk," wrote an Instagram user. "Love Aryan's reaction," commented another. "Son is protective," commented yet another user. "Look at aryan how gracefully he handled the situation now he is protecting his father," wrote a netizen.

Previously, due to his anger, Shah Rukh Khan faced a five-year ban from Mumbai Cricket Association for entering the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, after the actor got into an obscene debate with the security officials for allegedly mishandling his daughter Suhana Khan and her friends.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next thriller film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Along with this, he also has director Atlee's Jawaan alongside Nayanthara, which is slated to release on June 2, 2023, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

