Laal Singh Chaddha: Ira Khan promotes father Aamir Khan's film with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending on social media as netizens are upset with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor for various reasons.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 06:40 AM IST

Credit: Ira Khan/Instagram

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hank’s Laal Singh Chaddha, will be released on August 11. Meanwhile, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending on social media due to various reasons.

Netizens are upset with Aamir for various reasons, one being controversial statements given by him in the past. Kareena Kapoor’s old videos are also going viral in which she can be heard saying, “don’t watch our films, who forced you.” Social media users have taken this statement seriously, and have decided not to watch the film.

On Sunday, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to Instagram and promoted his film. She shared an adorable photo with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and captioned it, “Hey @nupur_shikhare #laalsinghchaddha.”

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Apart from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya will also be seen in the film. In a recent interview with India.com, the actor talked about the hate and criticism that the film is receiving. Talking to India.com, Naga said, “I am not the best judge of that. To be honest, I am not too familiar with the language. But, all the doubts that have been thrown at the film on the basis of the content that they have read so far will be erased once they watch the film, once you get immersed in the film and get immersed with Laal.”

Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan makes fun of Karan Johar's 50th birthday party

He further added to the portal, “You are going to go through a lovely film and all these comparisons are going to go away. Also, it’s the same for every film. Before you see the final product, there are a number of opinions, doubts and questions which are fine and it only creates a certain interest in that film. So, it’s all a part of the film. Once you watch the film, all this will go. You will come out smiling and with tears.” 

 

