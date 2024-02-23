Twitter
Article 370 public review: Netizens laud Yami Gautam's 'National Award-winning' performance, call film epic thriller

'Jaiswal's batting approach...': Chris Gayle compares star India opener to West Indies legend after incredible form

Pakistani wedding booms with Chaiyya Chaiyya dance by group of men, video goes viral

Man feeds bear with bare hands in viral video, internet is shocked

Article 370 public review: Netizens laud Yami Gautam's 'National Award-winning' performance, call film epic thriller

Pakistani wedding booms with Chaiyya Chaiyya dance by group of men, video goes viral

Meet Anjali Merchant, Radhika Merchant’s beautiful sister

9 best Indian food combination 

4 films Padmini Kohlapure rejected, including three blockbusters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Big News! Iran Sends Hundreds Of Powerful Ballistic Missiles To Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine War

IPL 2024 Schedule: Dhoni Vs Kohli In IPL 2024 Opener On March 22, Schedule For First 21 Matches Out

IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: CSK Vs RCB in IPL 2024 opener on March 22 , GT Vs MI on 24th March

This actress was rejected from many big films, had only Rs 257 in bank account, one film made her star, national crush

Crew first look posters: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon are set to risk it, steal it, fake it as cabin crew

Article 370 public review: Netizens laud Yami Gautam's 'National Award-winning' performance, call film epic thriller

Netizens laud Yami Gautam's performance in Article 370 and call the film a must-watch

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 03:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After impressing fans with her performance in OMG 2, Yami Gautam is back to entertain the audience with her recent release Article 370. The film has opened to positive response from the audience who can't stop praising the gripping storyline of the film. 

Netizens took to their social media and heaped praise on Yami Gautam's action-packed performance in Article 370. Adivi Sesh also heaped praise on the film and wrote on Twitter, "Very rarely does one see a well crafted Political Thriller done right like #Article370 Got to witness the amazing @yamigautam  in her best performance without a doubt. And #PriyaMani garu Dear @AdityaDharFilms. You are now 2 for 2 bhai. The film is Grounded and Urgent. Thank you for having us at the Mumbai preview. Kudos to the other Aditya, director #AdityaJhambale on a layered debut & Kudos to Lokesh, the entire cast, and crew as well. Stellar." 

Here's a look at some of the tweets of the cine-goers before you go to watch Article 370 in theatres. One of the users wrote, "#Article370 is heart-wrenching and gut-wrecking stuff and invokes a sense of pain and loss and strength and commitment all at once ...... #YamiGautam is outstanding and this is an award-winning performance. Must watch." 

Another fan tweeted, ":#Article370 is getting superhit reviews. #YamiGautam stole the show with a brilliant performance. She is terrific in patriotic films filled with patriotism & emotions. @yamigautam
 is on a STREAK of delivering exceptional performances. She will definitely get the National Award for it." 

Another user commented, "#Article370 is getting superhit reviews. #YamiGautam stole the show with a brilliant performance. She is terrific in patriotic films filled with patriotism & emotions. @yamigautam
 is on a STREAK of delivering exceptional performances. She will definitely get the National Award for it." 

Another Tweet read, "It is gripping yet simplistic and tells the most effective story entertainingly. The drama holds your attention and @yamigautam never disappoints, here her performance is Outstanding. Her emotional outburst scenes are."

Another user wrote, "Request to all Nationalist I watched Superb movie #Article370 on special screening.
Please watch this movie as portrays a pivotal moment in Bharat's history The NIA officer roll of @yamigautam ji is fantastic, it showcases the courage of the Modi Govt & dedication of field officers." 

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Aditya Dhar, Article 370 stars Yami Gautam, Arjun Govil, Priyamani, Raj Arjun and Sumit Kaul along with others in key roles. The film revolves around the story of how after the 2016 Kashmir unrest, local agent Zooni Haksar was chosen for a secret mission by Rajeshwari to end terrorism and conflict economy by abrogating Article 370 without bloodshed.

