Article 370 public review: Netizens laud Yami Gautam's 'National Award-winning' performance, call film epic thriller

Netizens laud Yami Gautam's performance in Article 370 and call the film a must-watch

After impressing fans with her performance in OMG 2, Yami Gautam is back to entertain the audience with her recent release Article 370. The film has opened to positive response from the audience who can't stop praising the gripping storyline of the film.

Netizens took to their social media and heaped praise on Yami Gautam's action-packed performance in Article 370. Adivi Sesh also heaped praise on the film and wrote on Twitter, "Very rarely does one see a well crafted Political Thriller done right like #Article370 Got to witness the amazing @yamigautam in her best performance without a doubt. And #PriyaMani garu Dear @AdityaDharFilms. You are now 2 for 2 bhai. The film is Grounded and Urgent. Thank you for having us at the Mumbai preview. Kudos to the other Aditya, director #AdityaJhambale on a layered debut & Kudos to Lokesh, the entire cast, and crew as well. Stellar."

Here's a look at some of the tweets of the cine-goers before you go to watch Article 370 in theatres. One of the users wrote, "#Article370 is heart-wrenching and gut-wrecking stuff and invokes a sense of pain and loss and strength and commitment all at once ...... #YamiGautam is outstanding and this is an award-winning performance. Must watch."

Another fan tweeted, ":#Article370 is getting superhit reviews. #YamiGautam stole the show with a brilliant performance. She is terrific in patriotic films filled with patriotism & emotions. @yamigautam

Another user commented, "#Article370 is getting superhit reviews. #YamiGautam stole the show with a brilliant performance. She is terrific in patriotic films filled with patriotism & emotions. @yamigautam

Another Tweet read, "It is gripping yet simplistic and tells the most effective story entertainingly. The drama holds your attention and @yamigautam never disappoints, here her performance is Outstanding. Her emotional outburst scenes are."

Another user wrote, "Request to all Nationalist I watched Superb movie #Article370 on special screening.

Please watch this movie as portrays a pivotal moment in Bharat's history The NIA officer roll of @yamigautam ji is fantastic, it showcases the courage of the Modi Govt & dedication of field officers."

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Aditya Dhar, Article 370 stars Yami Gautam, Arjun Govil, Priyamani, Raj Arjun and Sumit Kaul along with others in key roles. The film revolves around the story of how after the 2016 Kashmir unrest, local agent Zooni Haksar was chosen for a secret mission by Rajeshwari to end terrorism and conflict economy by abrogating Article 370 without bloodshed.