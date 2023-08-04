Arjun Kapoor takes time off to rejuvenate at medical health resort in Austria, shares glimpses of time there

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared his experience at the Mayrlife Medical Health Resort, situated amongst the hills of Altaussee in Austria.

Arjun Kapoor recently took some time off to spend some time at a medical health resort in the foothills of Austrian Alps. The actor shared a video on Instagram Reels giving a glimpse of his time there and thanked the facility for their hospitality. Arjun had visited Europe for some time last month.

On Friday, Arjun posted a video on Instagram Reels with a beautiful montage of the mountains and Lake Altaussee. The video contained glimpses of the actor relaxing at the Mayrlife Medical Health Resort there as well as some visuals of his workout, cloudy landscapes, surrounded by lush green forests.

The actor thanked Mayrlife resort for their service. In the caption of the video, he wrote “Hello from the beautiful & amazing Altaussee. Took some time off to recharge my batteries, focus on my health and learnt more about taking care of myself…Thank you Mayrlife for making me feel rejuvenated & ready to get back to my life back home. These past few days have been all about detoxing and learning how to optimise my health in every possible way. I am incredibly grateful for the warm welcome, the empathy of the staff, the medical excellence provided by the team of physicians, and of course, the breathtaking nature that surrounds us. See you soon can’t wait to be back again, @mayrlife_official! (heart emoji).”

Arjun Kapoor has been a frequent visitor to Austria and often vacations in Altaussee to revitalize. Both the actor and his partner Malaika Arora have previously shared stunning pictures of their time in Austria together.

Arjun was last seen on screen in Aasman Bhardwaj’s Kuttey as part of an ensemble cast. The actor has two more releases lined up for this year – The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake. No release date has been announced for either so far.