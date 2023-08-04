Arjun Kapoor takes time off to rejuvenate at medical health resort in Austria, shares glimpses of time there

Headlines

Malaika Arora's Rs 75,000 sizzling saree game with plunge-neck blouse is a treat for ethnic fashion

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don’t cast her in lead roles, says ‘only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop’

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

'I am sure people...': Hema Malini comments on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Malaika Arora's Rs 75,000 sizzling saree game with plunge-neck blouse is a treat for ethnic fashion

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

5 cricket teams owned by Mukesh Ambani

Skin health: 9 Indian herbs and spices with natural anti-aging properties

Dental health: 5 ways to prevent tooth decay

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don’t cast her in lead roles, says ‘only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop’

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor takes time off to rejuvenate at medical health resort in Austria, shares glimpses of time there

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared his experience at the Mayrlife Medical Health Resort, situated amongst the hills of Altaussee in Austria.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arjun Kapoor recently took some time off to spend some time at a medical health resort in the foothills of Austrian Alps. The actor shared a video on Instagram Reels giving a glimpse of his time there and thanked the facility for their hospitality. Arjun had visited Europe for some time last month.

On Friday, Arjun posted a video on Instagram Reels with a beautiful montage of the mountains and Lake Altaussee. The video contained glimpses of the actor relaxing at the Mayrlife Medical Health Resort there as well as some visuals of his workout, cloudy landscapes, surrounded by lush green forests.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

The actor thanked Mayrlife resort for their service. In the caption of the video, he wrote “Hello from the beautiful & amazing Altaussee. Took some time off to recharge my batteries, focus on my health and learnt more about taking care of myself…Thank you Mayrlife for making me feel rejuvenated & ready to get back to my life back home. These past few days have been all about detoxing and learning how to optimise my health in every possible way. I am incredibly grateful for the warm welcome, the empathy of the staff, the medical excellence provided by the team of physicians, and of course, the breathtaking nature that surrounds us. See you soon can’t wait to be back again, @mayrlife_official! (heart emoji).”

Arjun Kapoor has been a frequent visitor to Austria and often vacations in Altaussee to revitalize. Both the actor and his partner Malaika Arora have previously shared stunning pictures of their time in Austria together.

Arjun was last seen on screen in Aasman Bhardwaj’s Kuttey as part of an ensemble cast. The actor has two more releases lined up for this year – The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake. No release date has been announced for either so far.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

When Aamir Khan disliked this film of Govinda, called biggest blockbuster as 'crude, vulgur, utt-pattang'

Conjunctivitis: Can wearing dark glasses prevent eye flu from spreading?

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza divorce rumors spark again after cricketer alters Instagram bio

Byju’s vs Aakash explained: Why Raveendran is suing medical coaching centre over ‘share swap’ deal

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar for this week; state-wise forecast here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE