Malaika Arora trolled for dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya at beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash: '50 saal tak isi gaane pe...'

Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 38th birthday on Monday, June 26. The actress hosted a pre-birthday bash at his residence on Sunday night and the guests included his girlfriend Malaika Arora, his sister Anshula Kapoor with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, his stepsister Khushi Kapoor, and his friends.

Now, a video is going viral from last night's celebration in which Malaika Arora is seen dancing her heart out to Chaiyya Chaiyya. The clip, shared by Instant Bollywood on their Instagram handle, went viral on social media. Malaika was seen in a white bodycon dress with red designs grooving to the track with her friends.

Netizens also trolled the actress, who will be celebrating her 50th birthday later this year in October. One Instagram user wrote, "Yeh 50 saal tak ek hi song pe dance karegi (She will dance to the same song for 50 years)", while another added, "Sorry to say but totally vulgar dance moves, she always do vulgarity in dance".

Some netizens defended her with comments such as, "Why do people always have problems with happy people? She is happy in her life, why do we have to criticise", and "Some jealous women and men who can never be close to her have the audacity to speak rubbish about her. Malaika Arora is 49. Aging Beautifully and is a stunner."

It was twenty-five years ago in 1998 when Mani Ratnam's Dil Se was released and its track, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika dancing on the rooftop of a train, became a classic. The chartbuster song is composed by AR Rahman, written by Gulzar, and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi.



