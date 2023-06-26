Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Malaika Arora trolled for dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya at beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash: '50 saal tak isi gaane pe...'

Malaika Arora's clip of grooving to her popular track Chaiyya Chaiyya, whose original video also features Shah Rukh Khan, is going viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Malaika Arora trolled for dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya at beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash: '50 saal tak isi gaane pe...'
Instant Bollywood/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 38th birthday on Monday, June 26. The actress hosted a pre-birthday bash at his residence on Sunday night and the guests included his girlfriend Malaika Arora, his sister Anshula Kapoor with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, his stepsister Khushi Kapoor, and his friends.

Now, a video is going viral from last night's celebration in which Malaika Arora is seen dancing her heart out to Chaiyya Chaiyya. The clip, shared by Instant Bollywood on their Instagram handle, went viral on social media. Malaika was seen in a white bodycon dress with red designs grooving to the track with her friends.

Netizens also trolled the actress, who will be celebrating her 50th birthday later this year in October. One Instagram user wrote, "Yeh 50 saal tak ek hi song pe dance karegi (She will dance to the same song for 50 years)", while another added, "Sorry to say but totally vulgar dance moves, she always do vulgarity in dance".

Some netizens defended her with comments such as, "Why do people always have problems with happy people? She is happy in her life, why do we have to criticise", and "Some jealous women and men who can never be close to her have the audacity to speak rubbish about her. Malaika Arora is 49. Aging Beautifully and is a stunner."

It was twenty-five years ago in 1998 when Mani Ratnam's Dil Se was released and its track, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika dancing on the rooftop of a train, became a classic. The chartbuster song is composed by AR Rahman, written by Gulzar, and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi.

READ | Malaika Arora recalls how Shah Rukh Khan was worried she might 'fly off the train' while shooting Chaiyya Chaiyya

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now
Priyanka Chopra poses with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's family; shares inside photos from engagement ceremony
Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Android users face fewer usability problems compared to iOS: Report
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.