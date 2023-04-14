Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor look stunning in their latest photos from Berlin vacation

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening as the couple flew off on a vacation together. Now, on Friday, Arjun shared a couple of photos on his Instagram revealing that both celebrities are in the German capital city of Berlin.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl looked stunning in an all-white ensemble of a turtle-neck top, pants, and a long blazer. While the Ek Villain Returns star donned a black jacket, black pants, a black cap, and a biege-coloured shirt. As the photos were clicked inside a lift, Arjun captioned them, "Lift Kara De", the title of the famous Adnan Sami song.

Arjun's cousin and actress Sonam Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, "Can’t wait to see you sooooon", with a red heart emoji. While Malaika's bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Liftie hmmmmmmmmm killing it", adding a fire and a red heart emoji. Their fans also showered love on them. It has bene rumoured that the two of them are planning to tie the knot soon.

Malaika and Arjun made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 and since then, they have never shied away from talking about their relationship in interviews. However, the two stars are often trolled for the age gap between them as Malaika turned 49 in October last year, whereas Arjun celebrated his 37th birthday in June 2022.

The Kaante actress had addressed the age gap in an earlier interview that it is often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man, while the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor had said that that age should not be used to contextualize a relationship and is not bothered about the social media trolls.



