Arjun Kapoor reveals why he didn't attend Malaika Arora's Christmas celebration, assures it wasn't Covid as rumoured

Arjun Kapoor did not attend Malaika Arora's family Christmas celebration

Arjun Kapoor has revealed why he was missing from girlfriend Malaika Arora’s Christmas bash last night. The actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram on Monday afternoon, informing fans that he was unwell. However, he did deny the rumours that he has contracted Covid.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun posted a picture of himself in bed, talking on the phone and pouting at the camera. He wore a Christmas novelty headband over his head. “Unwell reindeer this holiday season...,” the actor captioned the picture, before adding “Don’t worry it’s not COVID.” He mentioned that the picture was clicked by Malaika. Several fans and industry friends wished Arjun well on the post. “Get well soon! You’ll have more football to watch from tomorrow to cheer you up,” wrote one fan.

Earlier in the day, Malaika had shared pictures from her Christmas party that she hosted last night. "Merry Christmas… we missed you Arjun Kapoor,” wrote Malaika, posting a bunch of pictures with her family – parents and sister Amrita Arora. In the comments section, many fans had asked why Arjun wasn’t present. Some had even asked if he was down with Covid-19, asking both of them to take care.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for over six years now. Prior to this, Malaika was married to actor Arbaaz Khan, with whom she shares a son – Arhaan. In the recent past, there have been several speculations and rumours that the couple is set to tie the knot soon. In 2019, in an interview with DNA, Arjun had said he was ‘in no hurry’ to get married. Earlier this year, Malaika broke her silence on their wedding plans. “I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man,” she told Bombay Times.