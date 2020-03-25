Arjun Kapoor LASHES out at netizen bringing Hindu-Muslim on Taimur Ali Khan's picture

Three weeks back, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an image with Taimur Ali Khan. She constatntly received flak for the same, and Arjun Kapoor got frustrated about the same, because of which he asked why does Taimur Ali Khan need to be brough into Hindu-Muslim argument.

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her introduction to Instagram with a picture of her and Taimur. "The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame," wrote the actress alongside the photo. Soon after, Arjun had left the comment, "The real nawab."

A netizen then went on to bring the Hindu-Muslim argument on this. Arjun lashed out on the user writing, "abbey ********* hindu ho ya Muslim kya fark padta hai... it doesn't matter to him his parents or anyone he knows toh tu kaun hai bey Hindu Muslim karne wala???"

Here, take a look:

Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have not only shared the big screen together but also happen to know each other closely in personal space. The 'Ki And Ka' actors catch up with one another outside of work space in London often.

Kareena is good friends with Arjun Kapoor's cousin sisters, actress Sonam Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor. Kareena and Sonam worked together in Bebo's comeback Bollywood film 'Veere Di Wedding', which was produced by Rhea. Kareena also happens to be BFFs with Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora.