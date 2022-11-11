Arjun Kapoor is 'excited' to watch girlfriend Malaika Arora's new reality show Moving In With Malaika

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor/File photo

On Thursday, November 10, Malaika Arora posted a photo on her social media profile mentioning 'I said YES' which sent the entire social media circuit into a tizzy. People wondered if she said yes to marrying Arjun Kapoor. Soon, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl announced that she has said 'yes' to her OTT debut with her new reality show Moving In With Malaika.

The entire industry showered her with best wishes for a new step in her illustrious career and now, none other than her beau, Arjun Kapoor too has posted an encouraging message for Malaika. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, November 11, the Ek Villain Returns actor wrote, "Excited to see what’s in store for this new phase...Can’t Wait!".





Malaika and Arjun made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 and since then, they have never shied away from talking about their relationship in interviews. However, the two stars are often been trolled for the age gap between them as Malaika turned 49 in October, whereas Arjun celebrated his 37th birthday in June.



The Kaante actress had addressed the age gap in an earlier interview that it is often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man, while the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor had said that that age should not be used to contextualize a relationship and is not bothered about the social media trolls.

Malaika makes her much-awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Moving In With Malaika. Streaming from December 5, this exciting series produced by Banijay Asia will also see guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the beans on her.