Malaika Arora's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to be seen together on Arora Sisters: Report

After the stupendous success of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives featuring Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are set to star in a similar reality series based on their professional and personal lives titled Arora Sisters, as per reports.

Now, as per a recent Pinkvilla report, Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and her current boyfriend Arjun Kapoor will be seen together in the show, but in different episodes. Earlier, a report in the same portal had stated, "The show will also feature Amrita and Malaika's inner circle of folks and friends. The show will revolve around the lives of the Malaika and Amrita Arora's families, giving fans a glimpse of their lifestyle, day-to-day activities, and most importantly, their past life experiences."

For the unversed, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl had tied the knot with Salman Khan's brother in 1998 and officially divorced each other in 2017. The couple is now co-parents to their 19-year-old son Arhaan Khan. After their separation, Malaika started dating the Ek Villain Returns actor.

Malaika and Arjun made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 and since then, they have never shied away from talking about their relationship in interviews. However, the two stars are often been trolled for the age gap between them as Malaika will turn 49 in October, whereas Arjun celebrated his 37th birthday in June.



The Kaante actress had addressed the age gap in an earlier interview that it is often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man, while the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor had said that that age should not be used to contextualize a relationship and is not bothered about the social media trolls.