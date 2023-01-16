Arjun Kapoor calls Janhvi Kapoor 'insecure', says 'she has no confidence...'

Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor/File photo

Arjun Kapoor is often known for being vocal and candid about his relationships, be it with his girlfriend Malaika Arora or with his family including his father Boney Kapoor, and three sisters namely Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. The latter two are his half-sisters.

Arjun's most recent release has been the crime caper Kutter which hit the theaters on January 13. During its promotional interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, the actor was asked if he discusses his unconventional choices with his sister Janhvi, who has also been seen in offbeat films like the survival thriller Mili and the crime-comedy Good Luck Jerry recently.

Speaking about his sister Janhvi, the Ek Villain Returns actor said, "She is hungry. She is insecure. She is worried and she has no confidence in her own ability. She is very unassuming about who’s daughter she is and that is important. Her choices are interesting because I think she has come at a time when you have to be fearless. She is ready to take chances."

Talking about Kuttey, the film marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Apart from Arjun, it features Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shardul Bhardwaj, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra in the leading roles. The story revolves around three gangs who cross each other's paths on a rainy night on the outskirts of Mumbai. What follows is bullets, blood, and betrayal. Kuttey hasn't had a successful run at the box office on its first weekend. The film earned only Rs 3.42 crore in nett India collections, as per the trade tracking website Sacnilk.com.



For the unversed, from his first marriage with late television producer Mona Shouri Kapoor, Boney has two children - Arjun and Anshula, and Janhvi and Khushi are his two daughters from his second marriage with late film actress Sridevi.