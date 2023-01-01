Malaika Arora kisses Arjun Kapoor in mushy photo, couple welcomes New Year with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora welcomed the New Year 2023 in Ranthambore, Rajasthan with their friends including Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala, and Kunal Rawal and his wife Arpita Mehta.

On Sunday, January 1, Arjun shared two photos from their celebrations. Malaika is seen kissing Arjun under a tree with bright lights in one monochromatic picture that has gone viral. "Happy 2023 everyone...Let the light guide you this year...", the Gunday actor captioned the photo.

Fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Look so good together," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "We love you Guys Happy New Year 2023." "Best couple in the world.....nice one Arjun sir," a fan wrote. Malaika also shared the same picture on her Instagram which she captioned, "Hello 2023...Love n light."

In another photo that Arjun shared on his Instagram, the four couples are seen posing happily under the same tree with bright lights. Along with the picture, the actor wrote "Bring it on 2023!!!". Netizens took to the comments section and wished all of them a Happy New Year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will start 2023 with his crime caper Kuttey slated to release in cinemas on January 13. Also starring Tabu, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Naseeruddin Shah, the film promises an intriguing thrilling ride. It marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of the acclaimed director Vishal Bhardwaj of Haider, Maqbool, and Omkara fame.

He also has The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar awaiting release this year. The suspense drama thriller is directed by Ajay Bahl, who has previously helmed films such as Section 375, B. A. Pass, and Blurr.



