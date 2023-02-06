Search icon
Arbaaz Khan transforms into Roger Federer, plays bad tennis and cusses in Hindi; fans call it 'his best work'. Watch

Arbaaz Khan plays Roger Federer in a new advertisement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

Arbaaz Khan transforms into Roger Federer, plays bad tennis and cusses in Hindi; fans call it 'his best work'. Watch
Arbaaz Khan as Roger Federer in the new ad

Everyone has teased Arbaaz Khan for being Roger Federer’s ‘doppelganger’ over the years. There’d be tweets tagging Arbaaz whenever Federer won a Slam and memes about them being long-lost twins. Now, Arbaaz has decided to get in on the joke himself. In a new ad, Arbaaz transforms into Federer and plays some tennis himself with hilarious results.

The monochrome ad was posted by Arbaaz on his social media on Monday afternoon. The advertisement is a collaboration with Superteam, a team of developers working on Solana, a blockchain. The ad sees Arbaaz, dressed in tennis gear and a headband identical to the tennis champ, introduce himself as ‘tennis legend Roger Federer’. He then goes on to explain how he became ‘the world’s greatest player’.

Arbaaz, as Federer, then plays comically bad tennis, including swearing in Hindi upon twisting his foot and replacing the trademark Federer forehand with a cricket straight drive. As his last return, a backhand, goes out of court and hits a car, Arbaaz says, “Maybe not everyone can become a tennis legend...”

The reactions to the video were hilarious. One fan wrote, “I can’t believe this exists but glad it does.” Many praised the innovative and. One tweet read, “It’s easily the best thing he has done, Arbaaz’s best work.” Many others were confused. “The collab I couldn’t have expected,” wrote one tweeter.

In the past, Arbaaz has addressed being called Federer’s doppelganger. “I’m aware of this similarity that is being drawn. Not sure if he [Federer] is aware, too (laughs). But, but I’d love to meet him in person. I’m a huge Federer fan. I’ve come to know that he has a house in Dubai and when he plays the Dubai Open, he stays there. I plan to try and meet him during that time,,” he had told Hindustan Times in 2019 when the memes comparing the two first began.

