'We will overcome this together': Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli start fundraiser amid COVID crisis, contribute Rs 2 crore

India is currently battling the second wave of COVID-19 and people have been coming forward to do their bit to tackle the crisis. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma are aiming to raise Rs 7 crore for COVID relief in India. on Friday, the couple announced they are kickstarting a fundraising campaign #InThisTogether on the crowd-funding platform Ketto and are contributing Rs 2 crore for the initiative.

#InThisTogether will run for seven days on Ketto and the proceeds raised will be directed to ACT Grants who is the implementation partner for this campaign. ACT has been extensively working towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and telemedicine facilities all through the pandemic and the amount raised by Anushka and Virat will aid their exemplary work.

The couple shared a video on their respective Instagram handles to make the announcement.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, in a statement, Anushka said, "India is going through an extremely difficult time and the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has pushed our country to a state of crisis. It is time for all of us to come together and do our bit for our fellow countrymen who are in serious need for support. Virat and I have been hugely pained looking at the inexplicable suffering that people are going through and we hope that this fund will aid in our fight against the virus that we are all helplessly witnessing. We are praying for everyone's safety. We hope that you join us in our prayers to save as many lives as possible because we are all in this together.”

Virat said, "We are going through an unprecedented time in the history of our country and our nation needs all of us to unite and save as many people as possible. Anushka and I have been shocked to see the human suffering since last year. We have been working towards helping as many people as possible all through the pandemic and now, India wants our support more than ever. We are starting this fundraiser with the confidence that we will be able to raise substantial funds to aid those in dire need. We are confident that people will come forward to support fellow countrymen in crisis. We are in this together and we shall overcome this."