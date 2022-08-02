Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli look stylish as they get clicked at Mumbai airport, fans say 'forever favourites'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the country. They never fail to give us couple goals, their recent viral video is the proof. In the viral clip, the couple can be seen posing for the paps at the Mumbai airport.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who recently went on a trip to London with her husband Virat Kohli, returned to Mumbai. The celebrity couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport while posing for the cameras. The video, which is now going viral, was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Fans dropped hearts under the post.

One of the social media users wrote, “ILY, VIRAT.. U TOO, ANUSHKA!” The second one mentioned, “most loving couple.” The third person wrote, “best couple.” The fourth one said, “They look so simple.” The fifth one commented, “forever favs.”

Earlier, Sharma and Kohli were spotted enjoying food at an Indian restaurant, Bombay Bustle, and they even acknowledge the fan moment of a chef.

The duo posed with the chef Surender Mohan, and the master cook shared this precious moment on his Twitter. Surender posted the photo and summarised his experience of serving him by saying, "Happy & honoured to have had the wonderfully warm and pride of India @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma dine with us @BombayBustle."

Recently, talking to Harper Bazaar, the Zero actress called her industry a rat race and said that she is more than just a rat. "My industry is all about, ‘run, run, run-it’s a rat race', and you simply have to be part of it. But I’m more than a rat in a rat race. I want to enjoy my life", said Sharma.

"I enjoy acting in films, I enjoy being in a room full of creative people, discussing ideas, coming up with ways of doing a scene, and thinking about how the audience will react to it. It’s all so pleasurable; I never want to give it up. That is why I had to make a sacrifice", the actress further added.