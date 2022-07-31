Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Anushka Sharma's mother dons a Manish Malhotra outfit at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022

Anushka Sharma shared a photo that features her mother and father attending Mijwan Fashion Show 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 01:55 PM IST

Anushka Sharma's mother dons a Manish Malhotra outfit at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022
Credit: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses, she is known for her simplicity and down-to-earth nature. The actress is currently on a vacation with her husband Virat Kohli who needs no introduction.

Recently, the actress shared a photo that features her mother and father attending Mijwan Fashion Show 2022. Sharing the pic, she wrote, “Parents for the Mijwan show tonight and my beautiful mom in Manish Malhotra splendid saree.”

Take a look:

After London, the power couple en route to Paris, and Sharma went on to set 'vacation goals' by sharing picturesque photos from the location. Anushka Sharma gave fans a look inside her hotel room in Paris. With her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, and their daughter Vamika, she is now on holiday. She posted a video of her room and an image of the view from her hotel's balcony on her Instagram Stories.

She had her hair and makeup done in front of a vanity in the video. In the video, her hairstylist Gregory Kaoua can also be seen styling her hair. The actor's all-white room's vintage French windows in the video provided a view of the street. Anushka and Virat Kohli had previously been photographed in London. They went to see American vocalist Krishna Das perform in the British capital. On social media, their photos with fans were also widely shared. Virat took a vacation from the game and skipped the Windies tour.

Anushka, who was last seen in Zero, will next be seen in Chakda Xpress by director Prosit Roy. Based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the movie is a sports biography. It will release on Netflix on February 2, 2023.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Top ITBP officer Sanjay Arora named new Delhi Police Commissioner
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.