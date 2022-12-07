Anushka Sharma opens up on making on-screen comeback with special appearance in Tripti Dimiri's Qala

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was been missed, and the reception to her special appearance in the latest-released Qala has certified how eagerly the fans were waiting for her comeback. Sharma's cameo as a yesteryear actress has won the praise, and people are raving about it on social media.

Even Anushka didn't imagine that her few minutes of appearance, would receive so much love. Talking about the reception, Anushka added, "I did this song for the fun of it. No other reason whatsoever and I enjoyed myself doing it! I had fun playing a yesteryears actress and I’m really happy to see the reactions from people for my special appearance." Qala is produced by Sharma's brother Kamlesh, and Anushka wasn’t expecting that people would like her cameo so much. "I’m glad that they have and are happy to see me on screen after some time,” stated Anushka Sharma.

On December 1, when Qala was finally released on the streaming platform Netflix, Anushka took to her Instagram Stories and penned a detailed review of the film and praised Anvitaa Dutt's original storytelling and Tripti's incredible performance in the film set in the 1930s and 1940s.

She wrote, "A daughter’s heartbreaking yearning for her mother’s love. Qala is a work of art. It’s heartbreaking and exhilarating equally. Exhilarating because of the genius of each department that comes through in telling this detailed story and heartbreaking for portraying emotional abuse by an emotionally unstable parent in a way that had never been done before by a film. @Qala streaming now on @netflix_in."

With Qala, Anushka made her on-screen comeback after four years. She was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero. Next year, Anushka will make her grand comeback on the big screen with Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic, Chakda Xpress.