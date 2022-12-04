Qala: Anushka Sharma reviews Babil Khan starrer, calls Tripti Dimri 'one of the most talented actors of this generation'

Qala-Anushka Sharma/File photos

It was in April last year that Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan starrer Qala was announced by the Clean Slate Filmz, which was then owned by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma. In March this year, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress stepped down from the production house.

On December 1, when Qala was finally released on the streaming platform Netflix, Anushka took to her Instagram Stories and penned a detailed review of the film and praised Anvitaa Dutt's original storytelling and Tripti's incredible performance in the film set in the 1930s and 1940s.

She wrote, "A daughter’s heartbreaking yearning for her mother’s love. Qala is a work of art. It’s heartbreaking and exhilarating equally. Exhilarating because of the genius of each department that comes through in telling this detailed story and heartbreaking for portraying emotional abuse by an emotionally unstable parent in a way that had never been done before by a film. @Qala streaming now on @netflix_in".

The actress added, "@anvita_dee UFF!! Your storytelling is so true and original, and you telling it like a poet, like a painting! You have detailed this film so excellently! @tripti_dimri WOW! You are one of the most talented actors of this generation! Your maturity as an actor and innocence as an artist is so rare. @kans26 BRAVO! For always backing the best content truthfully and raising the bar each time."





For the unversed, Anushka is also seen in the film in a cameo appearance in a black-and-white montage as a 1940s actor lip-syncing in the Ghodey Pe Sawaar song, composed by Amit Trivedi, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Sireesha Bhagavatula.



Meanwhile, the actress who was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai's Zero in 2018 will make her return to Bollywood with Chakda Xpress, based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The sports biopic has also been produced by Anushka's brother Karnesh and will release directly on Netflix.