Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone, to be screened at Cannes 2023; netizens say 'epic comeback for Anurag'

Director Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy is headed to the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, the organisers announced on Thursday. The film will be showcased under the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious film gala. Starring Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, and Abhilash Thapliyal, Kennedy is the only Indian film to be selected at Cannes this year.

The Cannes Film Festival (Festival de Cannes) shared the update on its official Twitter page. "KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SéanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023", the post read. Netizens said that this could be the perfect comeback for the filmmaker after his recent films Choked, Dobaaraa, and Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat weren't well received.

"Looks like a comeback for Anurag", wrote one netizen, while another tweeted, "Is the legend finally back!!?? Go #Kennedy". "Wait what Anurag Kashyap's film debuting at Cannes after a decade! That's some real kickass news for sure", read another tweet. Another Twitter user wrote, "Whoah! Bro making comeback and going straight to Cannes #AnuragKashyap".

Kashyap has been a regular presence at the Cannes Film Festival. Previously, his multigenerational gangster cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur was screened at the 2012 Cannes Directors' Fortnight, an independent selection of the Cannes Film Festival. The anthology film Bombay Talkies, on which Kashyap served as one of the directors, premiered under Special Screenings at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Kashyap's thriller Ugly was screened in the Directors' Fortnight section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, receiving a standing ovation. The filmmaker followed up with neo-noir thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 which debuted at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival in the Director's Fortnight section.

The 2023 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will run from May 16 through May 27. It will showcase films by Wes Anderson, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Wim Wenders, Ken Loach, Todd Haynes, and Steve McQueen. Maiwenn's Jeanne du Barry, starring the director opposite Johnny Depp, will be the opening film at the prestigious international film festival.



