Anurag Kashyap says we are 'living', 'breathing' boycott culture, notes 'Sushant Singh Rajput still trends everyday'

Anurag Kashyap/File photo

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, best known for his films such as Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev D, among others, recently spoke about making socio-political movies or films on religious lines in an interview with indianexpress.com. Anurag, who is reportedly finding it difficult to get producers to back his films, fearing it may be the next target of the recent boycott culture, told the portal in an exclusive chat that he could not think of making a Black Friday or Gangs of Waaseypur in today's scenario in the country.

"Today if I have to make a Black Friday or a Gangs of Wasseypur, I don't think I can make it. Because I have seen it, I have tried to, I have written a lot of scripts but there are no takers. There are no takers for a lot of films which are remotely about politics or religion," Anurag Kashyap told Indian Express.

Questioning how a filmmaker who want to make films on subjects that are even remotely linked to politics or religion when there are no takers for it, Anurag said, "...There are just no takers, so how do you make them? How do you make a film if you have to say something in today’s day and age?"

READ: Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks silence on being trolled for calling Forrest Gump 'classist film'

Speaking about how social media trends and hashtags are being used as weapons against the Hindi film industry, from #JusticeForSSR to #BoycottBollywood, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie, Anurag said that people living in India are "living, breathing the boycott culture."

He said, "We are living in very strange times. Two years later, Sushant Singh Rajput still trends everyday. These are strange times, where everything is to be boycotted. It is not just one side, it is happening across. Everyone is being boycotted: political parties, Indian cricket team, everyone. This country now has a boycott culture. if you are not being boycotted, then you don't matter."

However, looking on the brighter side and being optimistic, the filmmaker, who is gearing up for the release of his film Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu, said that one must look for solutions to survive and thrive. "We are dealing with the consequences of our own choices, whatever it is, we have to accept it. You cannot sit here and say ‘oh no’. There are lots of countries which have survived a lot. There is also a way to survive and continue doing something, continue being relevant. Or do nothing, just exist," Anurag concluded.